AUSTIN, Texas -- Georgia's Kendal Williams won the men's 100 meters at the 90th Texas Relays, dominating the field on a breezy Saturday.

Williams ran the only sub-10-second sprint of the day and won in a wind-aided 9.99 seconds. Just'N Thymes of Southern California was second, with 10.08.

LSU's Kourtnei Johnson won the women's 100 in 11.19. LSU's men won a pair of relays: the 400-meter relay in 38.97, the fourth-fastest time in the world this year, and the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 20.82 seconds.

Texas Tech's Trey Culver won the men's high jump at 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches. He beat defending NCAA champion Randall Cunningham of USC, who cleared 7 feet, 3 inches but missed three chances to tie Culver's winning height.

Purdue's Savannah Carson won the women's long jump at 21-5 1\4 on her sixth and final attempt. Texas Tech's Charles Brown won the men's long jump at 26-8 1/2.