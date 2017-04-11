A Northwestern rower has died after falling overboard during practice Monday.

The body of Mohammed Ramzan, 19, was recovered in the North Shore Channel in a suburb of Chicago, Northwestern officials announced Monday night.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed's family and friends for this tragic loss," Northwestern vice president for student affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin said in a statement. "The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another."

Ramzan fell in the water during morning practice that started around 7:30 a.m. Seven other rowers and a coxswain were not able to locate the freshman, and two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after searching in the frigid water, according to Lincolnwood Deputy Fire Chief Ray White.

The search continued into the evening, when Ramzan's body was discovered around 9:30 p.m.

The crew team honored Ramzan in an Instagram post:

Crew is a club sport at the university. According to Northwestern, this was the first serious incident since it began offering the sport in the 1980s.