Boston College hired Ohio State deputy athletic director Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director Thursday, making him the youngest Power 5 AD in the nation.

Jarmond, 37, succeeds Brad Bates, who is set to become the vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates in June.

"The opportunity to serve at a top-notch academic institution in the ACC is a dream come true for me," Jarmond said in a statement. "I am passionate about helping young people develop and integrate the intellectual, athletic, social and spiritual components of their lives."

Martin Jarmond is the youngest Power 5 AD in the nation after being hired by Boston College to lead its program. Hayden Grove/cleveland.com

At Ohio State, Jarmond directed external and internal relations and day-to-day operations and served as sport administrator for football, men's basketball, baseball, and men's and women's golf.

He also was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee.

"I am delighted that Martin Jarmond will be the next athletics director at Boston College," Boston College president William P. Leahy said in a statement. "His work as deputy director of athletics at Ohio State and at Michigan State have given him not only appreciation of the opportunities and challenges of intercollegiate athletics, but also experience in how to respond effectively to them. He is a person with high energy, infectious enthusiasm, and an impressive ability to engage with people and issues."

He will be formally introduced at a news conference Monday.