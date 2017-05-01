On Thursday, the Air Force notified the Air Force Academy that it would no longer approve requests to waive active-duty military-service commitments, a decision that could have affected the draft potential of wide receiver Jalen Robinette.

Monday, the Pentagon announced that the policy was in effect across all military-service academies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pentagon said, "Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services. Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense.

"Therefore, upon graduation, officers will serve as military officers for their minimum commitment of two years."

After Navy standout quarterback Keenan Reynolds was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens last year, the defense department changed its policy for service-academy athletes who are offered the opportunity to play professionally, saying they could receive reserve appointments upon graduation and start their pro careers immediately rather than serving two years of active duty first.

In rescinding that waiver, Monday's Pentagon statement noted: "The department has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going to the pros including Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson. The change takes effect with this graduating class."

Robinette went undrafted. Now he will have to wait until 2019 to test the waters in the NFL.