ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia police department is investigating the alleged theft of prescription drugs within the school's tennis programs.

Georgia has suspended its men's and women's assistant coaches, Bo Hodge and Drake Bernstein, respectively.

The investigation and suspensions of the top assistants come as Georgia prepares to host the men's and women's NCAA championships. The round of 16 begins Thursday in the men's and women's draws.

UGA police were contacted on May 7 to investigate the possible theft and/or mishandling of drugs valued up to $1,500, according to a UGA police incident report obtained by The Associated Press. According to the report, men's coach Manuel Diaz first reported the possible crime.

Georgia women's coach Jeff Wallace declined to comment on the investigation during a news conference on Tuesday.