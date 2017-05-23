The Monarchs were chowing down in a manner that can only be described as politely violent. It was Saturday morning, May 6, and the place was the lobby of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. Free-breakfast hours were in effect, and the poor little waffle maker never stood a chance. Neither did the handful of NASCAR fans and conventioneers who were trying to root their way into the trough.

"These poor people had no idea that a baseball team was rolling up in here," said one ballplayer, dressed in his Old Dominion-branded garb, the batter's face smeared with batter. "We're hungry."

Like an underhand throw to first base to beat out a runner, being on the NCAA tournament bubble can be a precarious position. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire

He wasn't just speaking of free OJ and bananas. This is May in college baseball. He was talking about a hunger to take the weekend series from UAB. He was talking about hunger to complete a spring climb into the Top 25 polls. He was talking about a hunger to pump up ODU's RPI résumé and to gain momentum headed into the Conference USA tournament. That begins Wednesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, with the Monarchs seeded second in the four-team tilt ... all while indeed teetering on the brink of that Top 25 ... and while appearing as a 3- or 4-seed in most NCAA tournament projections ... but having lost two of three games to FAU over the weekend heading into said conference tourney.

Being on the bubble, yeah, it makes you hungry. And there a ton of teams entering this week's conference brackets a'bouncing up and down on that bubble.

"That bubble will add a few years to your life in the span of a few weeks," confessed South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook moments before his team took the field against his alma mater and former employer, North Carolina, for a mid-April matchup in Charlotte. The Gamecocks lost 20-5, throwing a big pile of kindling on the already combustible Gamecocks fan base. A few days before, they had lost their second straight SEC series. A few days later, they lost another, extending a losing streak that eventually reached eight, sending them limping into the conference tourney, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

"I've been fortunate to enter a lot of Mays with no worries about making the NCAAs, and I've been unfortunate enough to enter that same time of year stressed, having to keep an eye on every RPI, rankings, whatever, figuring out what we might need to do to get in," Holbrook said. "And if you're one of those guys who says, 'I don't pay attention to that stuff,' that's fine. But there's always plenty of folks around to tell you about it anyway."

Take, for instance, the late-April scene at what might very well be college baseball's most beautiful setting. San Diego was hosting UC Irvine. A solid spring and a road win at Cal State Fullerton had the Toreros peeking into the last tier of most Top 25 polls. But a series loss to BYU, a dicey 100-and-something RPI and a tooth-and-nail battle with the slumping Anteaters had picturesque Fowler Park on edge. With USD trailing 8-6 in the eighth inning, a fan pressed against the fence and shouted toward the bullpen. "You guys! We have to win this!" A Toreros reliever looked through the netting, never raising his voice, and replied, "Dude, you think we don't know this?"

Conference tournament schedule CONFERENCE DATES American Athletic May 23-28 America East May 24-27 Atlantic 10 May 24-27 ACC May 23-28 Atlantic Sun May 24-27 Big 12 May 24-28 BIg East May 25-28 Big South May 23-27 Big Ten May 24-28 Big West No tournament Colonial May 24-27 Conference USA May 24-28 Horizon May 24-27 Ivy League No tournament Metro Atlantic May 24-27 Mid-American May 24-28 Mid-Eastern May 17-20 Missouri Valley May 24-27 Mountain West May 25-28 Northeast May 25-28 OVC May 23-28 Pac-12 No tournament Patriot May 19-20 SEC May 23-28 Southern May 23-28 Southland May 24-27 SWAC May 17-21 Summit League May 24-27 Sun Belt May 23-28 West Coast May 25-27 WAC May 24-27/28

A ninth-inning rally came up short, they lost 8-7 and have gone 8-6-1 since, finishing the season 35-18-1 and 18-9 in the West Coast Conference, losing a tiebreaker to St. Mary's for the final spot in this week's four-team WCC tourney. That tiebreaker came down to another missed-it-by-that-much rally that came up short at St. Mary's in a Sunday rubber match on May 7.

"If you make your conference tournament, then anything can happen, it really can," NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. The Wolfpack have done a dissection of RPI rankings and field-of-64 projections during May. NCSU entered the weekend on every list of bubble teams but stated its at-large case by taking 2 of 3 at Clemson. Its "reward" was a spot in the ACC tournament, where it will have to face likely national seed UNC in pool play.

"You always hope to be in your conference tournament without needing to make a deep run," Avent added. "But making one of those runs never hurts. Ever. Momentum is a real thing. And proving to yourself that you can win in the middle of that kind of pressure, that alleviates a lot of potential stress as you stay alive and the games get bigger. You know you can do it, so you do."

Avent pointed to Coastal Carolina -- a team that's spent 2017 bouncing on the bubble -- and its historic scramble to the College World Series championship trophy last year. The Chanticleers faced elimination at NC State in the regionals, but advanced and faced elimination five times in Omaha before winning the title.

During that climb, Coastal Carolina head coach Gary Gilmore loved to bring up the 2008 Fresno State team that had to rally just to make the WAC tourney, had to win that tourney to make the NCAAs, then faced elimination three times before making it to Omaha ... and then won three elimination games en route to the title.

But there's a reason we remember those CWS runs. It's because they don't happen all the time. Or ever.

"Well, they aren't going to happen if you aren't there, so just make sure you give yourself a shot," said Florida State head coach Mike Martin, who has spent most months of May during his legendary career feeling safe. Not this year. The Seminoles are listed on most NCAA projections as a 3-seed and among the last four teams to receive an invitation to the big summer dance. An early exit -- totally possible with host team and top-ranked Louisville in their pool -- paired with a Cinderella run from a fellow bubble resident, could end their season earlier than they want.

"Listen, there's a whole lot out there you can't control about what that selection committee might do or might not do. But if we win ballgames, it's pretty easy."

The soon-to-be all-time wins leader chuckled, albeit stressfully.

"Let me clarify: Easy for them making the decision, not easy for us waiting to see what that decision is going to be."