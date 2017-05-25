North Carolina officials on Thursday again challenged the NCAA's jurisdiction to pursue charges in the school's long-running academic fraud scandal and disagreed with the governing body's institutional-control charge.

In its response to the Committee on Infractions' third notice of allegations -- which the school released on Thursday -- North Carolina denied the NCAA's assessment that it provided illegal benefits to student-athletes through a series of sham classes in the African and African-American Studies department for nearly a decade, a position the school has maintained since the investigation began six years ago.

"The public narrative for the last six years, popularized by media accounts, is that the Department of Athletics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (the 'University') took advantage of 'fake classes' in the Department of African and African-American Studies (the 'Department') to keep student-athletes eligible," UNC's letter to the committee says. "That narrative is wrong and contradicted by the facts in the record."

Through an ongoing saga, the NCAA has accused North Carolina of providing student-athletes with opportunities to enroll in favorable classes that required limited, if any, coursework. The latest notice from the NCAA stated "many at-risk student athletes, particularly in the sports of football and men's basketball, used these courses for ensuring their continuing NCAA eligibility." The Tar Heels could be forced to vacate their men's basketball titles from 2005 and 2009 as a result.

But the university's letter to the Committee on Infractions states that the NCAA can't penalize student-athletes for taking specific classes.

"There is nothing inherently wrong with a student enrolling in a reputedly 'easy' course whether the purpose of taking the course is to balance the student's schedule, remain academically eligible to be a full-time student, meet academic scholarship requirements or to simply boost one's GPA," the letter states.

North Carolina also contends that the courses did not offer disproportionate benefits to student-athletes because they "were available to all students in the same manner."

The school also says 29.4 percent of those enrolled in the courses at the center of the investigation were student-athletes, refuting a previous report by Kenneth Wainstein, a former U.S. Department of Justice official, that nearly 50 percent of the enrollees were North Carolina athletes.

The school persisted with its previous assertion that issues regarding course offerings fall outside the purview of the NCAA's bylaws, which govern athletics, not academics. And if the NCAA lacks the proper authority to oversee North Carolina's academic regulations, the school's response says, then it has no basis to allege a lack of institutional control against the university.

"Certainly, the allegations have changed a couple of times, so this response is specific to this set of allegations, but I would say in a global sense, it's consistent with what our position has been since the very beginning," North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said during a Thursday conference call.

North Carolina received its first notice of allegations from the committee in May 2015. An amended version was sent to the school in April 2016. A third notice of allegations was delivered to the university in December.

In its latest response, the school says professor Julius Nyang'oro and staffer Deborah Crowder created the courses in question to "appropriately assist students with a wide variety of challenges and interests," not to help student-athletes earn an easy A.

In its letter, North Carolina admits Jan Boxill, a former academic adviser to the women's basketball team, provided extra benefits to student-athletes multiple times in the school's "failure to monitor or control her activities." But the school contends the violations preceded the four-year statute of limitations.

The extra benefits allegations cover 2002 to 2011 and could affect student-athletes throughout the athletic department who enrolled in the courses, including prominent alums of North Carolina's men's basketball teams, which won national titles in 2005 and 2009.

"It was very simple," former North Carolina star Rashad McCants told Outside the Lines three years ago. "When it was time to turn in our papers for our 'paper classes,' we would get a call from our tutors, we would all pack up in one big car or pack up in two cars, and ride over to the tutor's house, pick up our papers and go about our business."

Cunningham said the school will move forward through the process and prepare for its next hearing in front of the Committee on Infractions later this year.

"We take all of the allegations very, very seriously," he said on the conference call. "We expect that we'll have consistency as it relates to the hearing, as it relates to the investigation and we're just, again, continuing to abide by the member-adopted bylaws."

In April, University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said he expected North Carolina to get the "death penalty," a neutralizing action that bans athletic programs from competition, initiated for the first and only time against SMU in the late 1980s.

In other cases, programs facing severe reprimands have self-imposed penalties to diminish the final verdicts from the NCAA.

Louisville skipped the NCAA tournament in 2016 after a sex and recruiting scandal and subsequent NCAA investigation.

"Certainly we've considered it, but self-imposition of penalties were not a part of the response that we submitted," Cunningham said Thursday.