Washington won the NCAA women's rowing title Sunday, making the Pac-12 Conference the first league to reach 500 national championships.

The top-ranked Huskies beat Stanford and California by a comfortable margin in the final race Sunday at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey, posting a time of 6:36.939 in the varsity eight grand final.

Washington became the 173rd women's team in the Pac-12 to win an NCAA title. The Pac-12 has the most championships from current member schools by a wide margin; the Big Ten has the second-most titles with 306 and the SEC is third with 220.

It was the Huskies' fourth rowing championship in the NCAA regatta era and their first since 2001. Washington also won seven titles before the NCAA began the regatta in 1997.