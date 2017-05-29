        <
          Maryland beats Ohio State for men's lacrosse title

          3:44 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Maryland defeated Ohio State 9-6 on Monday to win the NCAA men's lacrosse title for the first time since 1975.

          The Terrapins' victory also completed a sweep of the 2017 lacrosse titles for the school after the women's team defeated Boston College 16-13 on Sunday.

          This was the Maryland men's team's third straight appearance in the title game. The Terrapins lost to Denver in 2015 and North Carolina in 2016.

