Maryland defeated Ohio State 9-6 on Monday to win the NCAA men's lacrosse title for the first time since 1975.

The Terrapins' victory also completed a sweep of the 2017 lacrosse titles for the school after the women's team defeated Boston College 16-13 on Sunday.

This was the Maryland men's team's third straight appearance in the title game. The Terrapins lost to Denver in 2015 and North Carolina in 2016.