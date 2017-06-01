Kentucky baseball's bid for history begins this weekend

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione joins SEC Now to talk about the Wildcats' mentality going into the NCAA tournament as a regional host. (4:16)

First-year Kentucky coach Nick Mingione gathered his players on the second floor of the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, last Friday, shortly after South Carolina had eliminated them from the SEC baseball tournament. The defeat had likely knocked them out of contention for a national seed in their bid to reach the College World Series for the first time in school history.

Mingione reminded his players of what they had just seen -- multiple teams fighting for their seasons, including the Gamecocks, who did not make the 64-team NCAA-regional field. Then he redefined their purpose.

"I explained to them," Mingione said, "once the conference tournament is over, this is my favorite time of year, because everyone is fighting for their season. And if they don't love that and embrace that, they're on the wrong team.

"They have to understand, this is that time of year. This is it. I basically closed the chapter on our regular season. I closed the book. That was over. We started a new book. We're writing a whole new story now."=

The story that began anew in that hotel ballroom continues Friday at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington as Kentucky hosts a four-team regional for the second time in school history. UK has appeared in eight regionals -- most recently in 2014 -- but it has never won one, let alone emerged from the two-team super regional required to advance to the CWS.

Editor's Picks 2017 NCAA baseball tournament schedule and results Here's the field of teams that will compete for a chance to advance to this season's College World Series.

Kentucky, in fact, is the only member of the SEC never to play in the College World Series, set to begin June 17 in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We're looking to do things that haven't been done here before," said ace right-handed sophomore Sean Hjelle, the SEC pitcher of the year.

The 38-year-old Mingione may well be the leader that they've needed.

He stood in the first-base coaching box in 2006, a new assistant at Kentucky as the Wildcats hosted their first NCAA regional.

"I fell in love with the place," Mingione said. "I remember thinking, 'I want to be the head coach here one day, and I'm going to be a part of these same things.'

"And 11 years later, here we are."

Kentucky (39-20) opens play in the double-elimination regional against Ohio (noon ET, ESPNU). Indiana and NC State meet in the other first-round game of the Lexington Regional, with the winners to play Saturday night at 7.

The Wildcats won 19 SEC games, second-most in program history, and entered the final weekend of league play at Florida with a shot at the conference title. Four losses in five games before the NCAA postseason, though, dashed dreams of a national seed -- one of the coveted eight spots that afford teams the luxury of playing at home until they're eliminated or punch a ticket to Omaha.

So if Kentucky wins its regional and No. 7 national seed Louisville holds serve, the Wildcats will visit their in-state rival next week in best-of-three series for a CWS spot.

It's apparently fine with Mingione, who said he was surprised to see Louisville slotted so low among the national seeds after winning the ACC regular season with 47 wins. The Wildcats and Cardinals split two regular-season games, each winning at home in April.

Primarily, Mingione simply wants to see his team win in June, no matter in what setting it happens.

Nick Mingione has led Kentucky to the NCAA postseason in just his first year as head coach. Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire

"I just feel like I've been called to do this," Mingione said. "I love the relationships I build with the players. I love watching them grow. And I love watching them celebrate."

He's seen plenty of celebrations as an assistant coach, traveling with his alma mater, Embry-Riddle, to the NAIA World Series in Idaho, then to Omaha in 2013 as an assistant coach at Mississippi State -- where Mingione spent nine seasons.

Postseason play magnifies the importance of pitching and defense. The Wildcats are well-equipped behind Hjelle (9-3, 3.87 ERA) and junior lefty Zach Logue (7-5, 4.84).

But their hallmark is offense. Junior first baseman Evan White appears poised to land as a high pick in the big-league draft this month, and sophomore outfielder Tristan Pompey earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Kentucky ranks fourth nationally and leads all postseason teams with a .418 on-base percentage. It leads the SEC in team batting average (.317) and runs scored per game (7.4) and has hit 66 homers, second in the league to Arkansas.

Mingione compares the Wildcats at the plate to a dynamic offense in football with the ability to beat its opponent in a variety of methods -- and through numerous ways inside of each method.

"We're really good at a lot things," Mingione said.

If Mingione learns over the next two weekends that the Wildcats are good, too, at celebrating, they'll have made school history.