New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, under investigation for using school funds to fund a 2015 golf vacation to Scotland, announced Friday that he will retire June 30.

Krebs, who had been under contract through 2019, has spent the past 11 years at New Mexico and is the longest-tenured athletic director in the Mountain West Conference.

Last week, New Mexico attorney general Hector Banderas opened an investigation into the use of state money to send university officials and several boosters on the golf trip to Scotland. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday, citing sources, that the decision for Krebs to retire occurred before the news about the Scotland trip broke last week.

"I thank Paul Krebs for his outstanding leadership of UNM athletics," New Mexico interim president Chaouki Abdallah said in a statement. "His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history. Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement."

Krebs said the university paid about $25,000 to pay for three boosters to join the weeklong Scotland trip, which included stops at top golf courses. He acknowledged the error but said a $25,000 donation recently had been made to the University of New Mexico Foundation to reimburse those costs. The school had initially disclosed spending about $39,000 to send Krebs, former basketball coach Craig Neal and senior associate athletic director Kole McKamey on the trip.

This week, state auditor Tim Keller announced he will conduct a widespread audit of the Lobo Club, the nonprofit, fundraising arm of New Mexico's athletic department.

"While I am pleased that Mr. Krebs resigned from UNM Athletics, our investigation of this matter is ongoing," Banderas said in a statement Friday. "Even if a public official leaves office, they can still face legal consequences for actions they took while in office."