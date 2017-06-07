KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee has hired Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello as its next baseball coach.

Vitello has agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $493,000. He will be introduced at a Friday news conference.

Vitello, 38, had been at Arkansas the last four years. He also had been an assistant at Missouri (2002-10) and TCU (2010-13). He was a recruiting coordinator at each of those three schools.

Vitello has helped sign and develop a dozen layers who reached the majors, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler at Missouri and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi at Arkansas.

Vitello replaces Dave Serrano, who resigned last month. Serrano went 157-163 in six seasons.

Tennessee hasn't reached an NCAA tournament since its 2005 College World Series appearance.