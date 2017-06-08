The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is boosting its security efforts at TD Ameritrade Park before the College World Series, which begins later this month.

Crews are installing at least 300 4,000-pound concrete barriers near the sidewalks around the ballpark that are intended to prevent vehicles from driving in pedestrian areas.

Omaha Police Department Capt. Adam Kyle told the Omaha World-Herald they are aiming to stop "anyone who would try and do [people] harm."

"People are running people over with cars now, and so we've got to change the way we protect people," he said.

Kyle said the expanded security was motivated by the attack Saturday in London, in which three men rammed a van into pedestrians on busy London Bridge before stabbing people at bars and restaurants in the area. Eight people died in addition to the attackers, and nearly 50 others were hospitalized.

The barriers are on loan from the Nebraska Department of Roads.

A spokeswoman for TD Ameritrade Park said there also will be additional uniformed police officers at the College World Series, a practice that began last year.

"It demonstrates a higher level of security and deters criminal activity," Kristi Andersen said last month. "It demonstrates to fans we are trying to keep the event as safe as we can."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.