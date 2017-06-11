EUGENE, Ore. -- Raevyn Rogers held off USC's Kendall Ellis down the stretch of the 4x400-meter relay Saturday at Hayward Field, helping Oregon become the first NCAA women's program to win national titles in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field in the same school year.

Rogers' efforts in the final event of the meet gave the Ducks a 1.8-point win against Georgia. Oregon needed to win the 4x400 to claim the triple crown.

Rogers, the 800 winner a little more than an hour earlier, had a lead of just a few steps when she took the baton for the final relay leg. Ellis got even with her on the backstretch before Rogers found another gear.

"I was hoping they didn't catch me because my legs were going all over the place," Rogers said. "I was just trying to get to the finish line."

A five-time NCAA 800 winner, Rogers said her relay team gathered before the race and knew what had to be done.

"We prayed about it because we knew it was something that we needed to get,'' she said. "I'm just glad that I was able to stay composed and be patient and execute in the most comfortable way possible.''

The team of Makenzie Dunmore, Deajah Stevens, Elexis Guster and Rogers set a new NCAA record in the process, finishing in 3 minutes, 23.13 seconds.

Georgia protested the final results, putting the celebration on hold for a few minutes. But Oregon coach Robert Johnson gathered his team to explain that the protest had been denied, and chants of "triple crown'' followed.

The women's portion of the meet began Thursday and concluded Saturday. Florida repeated as the men's national champion on Friday.

On Saturday, LSU's Mikiah Brisco got her best 100 start of the season and held off a strong field for the win in a personal-best 10.96 seconds.

The fast times she wanted had escaped her this spring, but she trusted her training.

"Just executed my race and finally ran my goal,'' Brisco said. "I felt really good out of the blocks. When I got out of my drive phase and into my running-upright phase, I didn't see anybody, so I was like, 'Just hold on to this and you can win this.'''

Florida's Kyra Jefferson set an all-time collegiate record in the 200 with a 22.02. That broke a 28-year-old mark (22.04) set by Dawn Sowell of LSU.

Georgia's Keturah Orji was unable to better the American triple jump record she set at Hayward Field in 2016, but she still came away with the win at 46-10 ¾.

She said she fed off the energy of teammates Madeline Fagan and Tatiana Gusin going 1-2 in the high jump while Orji competed simultaneously.

"We're definitely cheering for each other and making jokes back and forth to each other during the meet,'' Orji said. "It's great that we're close to each other.''

The leaders in the 1,500 final were five abreast with about 50 meters to go, and Michigan's Jaimie Phelan got to the line first, in 4:13.78, edging Nikki Hiltz of Arkansas (4:13.80) and Samford's Karisa Nelson (4:13.96).