College World Series rich with Omaha veterans

The College World Series schedule is set, with five of eight national seeds -- the most since 2011 -- advancing to Omaha, Nebraska -- and not a Cinderella among the group this year.

Play begins Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. Here's a look at the field of eight:

Oregon State Beavers (54-4, 27-3 Pac-12)

Postseason seeding: No. 1 national seed

Coach: Pat Casey, 843-444-5 in 23rd season at Oregon State

CWS history: 13-8 in five appearances (most recently 2013); won titles in 2006 and 2007

Path to Omaha: 3-0 in Corvallis Regional; swept Vanderbilt in Corvallis Super Regional

Future pro: Right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen was drafted Monday with the 31st overall selection by Tampa Bay. Rasmussen threw a perfect game as a freshman in 2015. He returned in late April from an elbow injury and has since allowed two earned runs in 21⅔ innings of relief.

Key to success: Just keep pitching. The Beavers enter the pitcher-friendly confines of TD Ameritrade Park with a sparkling 1.80 ERA, allowing opponents to hit just .197. It helps to explain the gaudy record. Oregon State is the first team since Texas in 1982 to arrive at the CWS with fewer than five losses.

Cal State Fullerton Titans (39-22, 15-9 Big West)

Postseason seeding: No. 2 regional seed

Coach: Rick Vanderhook, 237-124, sixth season

CWS history: 34-29 in 17 appearances (most recently 2015); won titles in 1979, 1984, 1995 and 2004

Path to Omaha: 3-0 at Stanford Regional; won second and third games over Long Beach State at Long Beach Super Regional

Future pro: Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold won't last long in the draft Tuesday as he closes his third season in the Titans' weekend rotation and second as the ace of the staff. He's 11-5 with a 3.01 ERA in 17 starts.

Key to success: Get the lead and don't look back. Before a 5-1 run through the NCAA postseason -- in which it became the 12th road team since 1999 to win a super regional after losing the first game on the road -- Cal State Fullerton was 25-9 when scoring first this year and 28-2 when leading after eight innings. Closer Brett Conine is 15 for 15 in save opportunities.

LSU Tigers (48-17, 21-9 SEC)

Postseason seeding: No. 4 national seed

Coach: Paul Mainieri, 508-199-3, 11th season at LSU

CWS history: 36-24 in 17 appearances (most recently 2015); won titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2009

Path to Omaha: 3-0 in Baton Rouge Regional; swept Mississippi State in Baton Rouge Super Regional

Future pro: Right-handed pitcher Alex Lange was drafted 30th overall on Monday by the Cubs as the last pick of the first round. He's 9-5 with a 2.92 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 innings on the mound as a junior.

Key to success: Ride the wave. LSU came from behind in both super-regional games, winning the clincher 14-4 to extend its winning streak to 16 games, the second longest nationally behind Oregon State's 21-game streak. The Tigers and Beavers could meet in the winner's bracket Monday night, in which case LSU may all it can muster from a potent offense -- paced by outfielder Greg Deichmann, who has hit 19 home runs.

Florida State Seminoles (45-21, 14-14 ACC)

Postseason seeding: No. 1 regional seed

Coach: Mike Martin, 1,943-692-4, 38th season at FSU

CWS history: 28-42 in 21 appearances (most recently 2012)

Path to Omaha: 4-1 in Tallahassee Regional; swept Sam Houston State in Tallahassee super Regional

Future pro: Taylor Walls rates among the best shortstops nationally and thrives in the leadoff spot for the Seminoles. Walls scored seven runs, walking six times to go with five hits in the super regional.

Key to success: The Seminoles never fully got untracked this season -- that is, until Sunday night, when they punched their ticket to Omaha with a 19-0 thumping of upstart Sam Houston State. Now that Florida State is back in Omaha for another run at that elusive national title, perhaps this team is ready to win one for the 73-year-old Martin in his 16th CWS trip.

Louisville Cardinals (52-10, 23-6 ACC)

Postseason seeding: No. 7 national seed

Coach: Dan McDonnell, 508-201, 11th season

CWS history: 1-6 in three appearances (most recently 2014)

Path to Omaha: 3-0 in Louisville Regional; swept Kentucky in Louisville Super Regional

Future pro: First baseman and left-handed pitcher Brendan McKay was drafted fourth overall by Tampa Bay as the first college player selected on Monday. McKay is a top candidate for national player of the year and has won the Olerud Award in each of the past three seasons as the nation's best two-way player.

Key to success: The Cardinals, beaten at home in super regional play to end their 2015 and 2016 seasons, return to Omaha with serious star power -- led by McKay (10-3, 2.34 ERA, .343 batting average with 17 homers), All-America infielder Drew Ellis (.367, 20 homers, 61 RBIs ) and one of the nation's top closers in Lincoln Henzman (3-0, 1.77 ERA, 16 saves).

Texas A&M Aggies (41-21,16-14 SEC)

Postseason seeding: No. 3 regional seed

Coach: Rob Childress, 499-259-2, 12th season at Texas A&M

CWS history: 2-10 in five appearances (most recently 2011)

Path to Omaha: 3-0 at Houston Regional; swept Davidson in College Station Super Regional

Future pro: Right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin was drafted 56th overall in the second round Monday night by the Astros. Martin is 7-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 23 appearances on the mound, including 12 starts.

Key to success: The Aggies are resilient. They lost six of seven games before regionals, sneaking into the field of 64, and then caught fire in Houston. A&M, interestingly, had outscored opponents 152-57 in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before the super regional, when Davidson turned the tables and outscored the Aggies 9-0 in those innings. Still, A&M found a way, winning in 15 innings on Saturday, then erasing a six-run deficit Sunday in the eighth inning.

Florida Gators (47-19, 21-9 SEC)

Postseason seeding: No. 3 national seed

Coach: Kevin O'Sullivan, 443-206, 10th season

CWS history: 14-21 in 10 appearances (most recently 2016)

Path to Omaha: 3-1 in Gainesville Regional; won first and third games over Wake Forest in Gainesville Super Regional

Future pro: Right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo was drafted No. 18 overall by Detroit. Faedo is 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA in 19 appearances after earning his first career save for two innings of work Monday in the Gators' 3-0 win to secure at CWS spot.

Key to success: The tradition-laden field of eight in Omaha may serve the Gators well. A year ago, Florida showed up as the No. 1 seed and scored three runs in two losses. Like last year, Florida relies on a deep stable of arms, though without some of the star power of 2016. These Gators may not draw the same level of attention, but they haven't lost consecutive games since April 7 and 8.

TCU Horned Frogs (47-16, 16-8 Big 12)

Postseason seeding: No. 6 national seed

Coach: Jim Schlossnagle, 612-270, 14th season at TCU

CWS history: 4-8 in four appearances (most recently 2016)

Path to Omaha: 3-0 in Fort Worth Regional; swept Missouri State in Fort Worth Super Regional

Future pro: Look for senior catcher Evan Skoug to come off the draft board Tuesday. He's the first TCU player since 1997 to hit 20 homers in a season.

Key to success: By now, there's not much left to do but win the whole thing for TCU veteran Skoug and batterymates Mitchell Traver and Brian Howard. The Horned Frogs join North Carolina, Texas, Stanford and Miami as programs in the past 30 years to make four straight CWS trips. If nothing else, TCU ought to feel comfortable around Omaha.