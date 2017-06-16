Cinderella isn't invited to the Omaha ball this year

Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks about how his team was able to overcome adversity and fight their way into the College World Series. (1:47)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Cal State Fullerton pitcher Colton Eastman is a sucker for the underdog.

His affinity began in 2008 as a kid in Fresno, California. Eastman watched the College World Series, knowing that Fresno State traveled to Long Beach State to win an NCAA regional as a big underdog, then came from behind to topple Arizona State in the super regional as a bigger underdog.

"It was like the greatest thing ever," Eastman said on cusp of the Saturday CWS opener that matches Fullerton against Oregon State (3 p.m. ET, ESPN). Editor's Picks College World Series rich with Omaha veterans Omaha, Nebraska, will soon welcome eight teams that have earned their way into the College World Series. Check out how each program got here and its chances to win it all.

Eight teams remain in contention for the title It was a long super regional in Gainesville, but finally the home team prevailed. The Florida Gators will join LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon State, TCU Cal State Fullerton, Louisville and Florida State in Omaha for the College World Series beginning Saturday. 1 Related

By the time Fresno State rolled to five wins and the national championship nine years ago in Omaha, Eastman was hooked. Last year, with Fullerton eliminated in the regional round, he followed the action from TD Ameritrade Park with friends while riding Jet Skis at Millerton Lake near Fresno.

And yes, Eastman was rooting for Coastal Carolina, the unlikely national champion out of the Big South Conference.

It's a good thing he's here with Fullerton this year. Otherwise, Eastman would have no team for which to cheer.

"This is the most complete field I've seen," said Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan, coaching in the CWS for the sixth time in eight years. "There are no Cinderellas."

After the four-time national champ Titans face top-seeded Oregon State -- at 54-4, the first team to advance to the CWS with fewer than five losses since Texas in 1982 -- six-time champion LSU, in the 8 p.m. nightcap on ESPN, will play Florida State, coached by Mike Martin in his 16th trip to this event.

Other first-round games on Sunday pit Texas A&M against ACC champion Louisville and co-SEC champ Florida against TCU, in its fourth consecutive trip to Omaha.

The eight teams have combined to make 90 trips to the CWS. It's only the fourth time that each participant has appeared in the tournament at least four times. And with five national seeds here, this year marks the first time since 2011 that more than half of the field is composed of the top eight teams nationally, as seeded by the NCAA Division I baseball committee.

So if you're like Eastman and rooted for UC Santa Barbara, Stony Brook, Kent State or other recent underdogs, you're out of luck.

No doubt, there's an element missing from Omaha in 2017. College baseball itself rates as something of an underdog sport, so when Coastal Carolina rises above Florida and Miami, it provides a sense of charm perhaps not offered on the college football or basketball platter.

Do away with the charm and get ready for a heavyweight fight. Cal State Fullerton right-hander Connor Seabold was one of a multitude of drafted players slated in play in the College World Series this week. Nati Harnik/AP Photo

Players from every team in this field were selected this week in the first five rounds of the major league baseball draft -- headlined by Louisville ace left-handed pitcher and slugging first baseman Brendan McKay, the No. 4 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Rays as the first college player off the board.

"It kind of surprised me when you see all of the blue bloods that are in this tournament," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said, "because the parity has never been greater in college baseball. [It] makes, I think, for a remarkable tournament.

"Usually, I have a sense of one bracket with maybe a few more good teams than the other. When I look at this tournament, I think it's completely even. I don't think they could have drawn it up any better."

Underdogs nearly invaded Omaha again this year, with Davidson and Sam Houston State losing in super regionals.

"It's a super thin line," Texas A&M coach Rob Childress said.

Still, coaches agree, unpredictability reigns.

"It can go any direction at any point," TCU's Jim Schlossnagle said. "We understand that you're not going to win them all, unless you're Oregon State." Ah, yes, Oregon State. The Beavers ride a 21-game winning streak into the CWS.

"Forget about it," said Mainieri, whose Tigers have won 16 straight. "They've been on another planet all year."

Talk began to swirl during this latest run by Oregon State that it may rank among the best teams in the history of the sport.

That is, of course, valid only if Oregon State wins the championship.

"I think we hope maybe they're not the best team ever in college baseball," Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said.

Oregon State boasts a 1.80 earned-run average, better than all but one other team nationally by more than a full run. The Beavers ran away with the Pac-12 and swept the first two rounds of the NCAA postseason.

They represent the dominant nature of this field, despite the program's modest history of two titles -- under current coach Pat Casey in 2006 and 2007 -- in five visits.

Nevertheless, according to Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal, the Beavers don't feel like the favorites.

"It was nice to have that record coming into the postseason," Madrigal said, "but once we get in the postseason, everyone's 0-0. Everyone's equal. We don't think too much of it."

Favorite or underdog, blue blood or upstart, what does it really matter for the teams that get here?

"There are no bad days in this town ever," Schlossnagle said. "I've never, ever had a bad day here, and I refuse to allow our players to have a bad day. They've earned the right to play in this awesome experience, and we're just going to enjoy the heck out of it."