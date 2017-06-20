Oregon State first baseman, and Brewers draftee, KJ Harrison slugs a grand slam to increase the Beavers' lead. It was the first grand slam in TD Ameritrade Park history. (0:40)

OMAHA, Neb. -- As the wheels spun wildly off the LSU bus Monday night in Oregon State's 13-1 win over the Tigers, one could only question what must happen to shake these Beavers.

Not to beat them; that has proven next to impossible. Just to get them unnerved.

It didn't happen Saturday when Cal State Fullerton grabbed a four-run lead. It surely didn't, either, in this clash of programs with the nation's longest winning streaks.

Top-seeded Oregon State improved to 56-4 and extended its win streak to 23 -- equaling the longest in school history, which was set two months ago. LSU's run of consecutive victories is over at 17.

"When we're rolling, we have games like this," Oregon State right fielder Trevor Larnach said, "and it's a lot of fun."

With its second win at TD Ameritrade Park, the Beavers earned a ticket to the Bracket 1 championship Friday. They must then lose on consecutive days to these same Tigers or Florida State, a 6-4 winner Monday over Fullerton, to be denied a spot in the championship series next week.

That doesn't appear likely, not with a dugout full of players and coaches seemingly immune to the pressure. And not with that group of pitchers, who saw their nation-leading ERA drop to 1.84.

Both pitching staffs entered Monday under duress. One thrived, and the other buckled.

For LSU, the trouble actually began last week as Eric Walker experienced tightness in his right forearm. After the Tigers arrived in Omaha, Walker was cleared to start his team's second CWS game, prompting LSU to use Jared Poche out of the bullpen Saturday in a win over Florida State.

But Walker's discomfort returned during his warm-ups ahead of the third inning Monday. Two solid innings of relief followed from Caleb Gilbert before his team's defense faltered and Oregon State took immediate advantage, scoring twice on a two-out single by Larnach.

The Beavers in the sixth inning blew it open with five runs, punctuated by KJ Harrison's grand slam to left field off Hunter Newman. LSU responded by emptying its bullpen. It used a CWS record-tying eight pitchers and issued 12 walks.

Oregon State faced questions on the mound, too. Deeper questions, in fact, than LSU. Six weeks ago, the Beavers yanked sophomore right-hander Bryce Fehmel from the starting rotation after three shaky outings in Pac-12 play.

They tested options in the No. 2 role behind ace Luke Heimlich, including Drew Rasmussen, recently returned from injury, and unbeaten Jake Thompson.

Fehmel, meanwhile, took a seat. He threw one inning of relief against Abilene Christian over the final four weeks of the regular season and didn't pitch in the three-game Corvallis Regional.

Then Heimlich, 11-1 with a 0.76 ERA in, was gone, removing himself from competition after The Oregonian newspaper published a report that he was convicted of child molestation in 2012.

Re-enter Fehmel, who tossed a complete game June 10 in the Beavers' super regional clincher over Vanderbilt.

On Saturday in Omaha, Oregon State used Rasmussen and bullpen ace Jake Mulholland after Thompson struggled.

It left them again to rely on Fehmel. And wow, did he respond, allowing one run on two hits over eight innings for his sixth victory.

"If I told you that I expected him to do what he's done the last two games, I'd be lying," Oregon State pitching coach Nate Yeskie said, "but I did expect him to perform well. He's just steady Eddie. He's never down on himself. He's never caught up in the emotions of the game or the moments. He's really got a good idle on his motor."

Fehmel needed the time off in May and early June, he said, to reset his approach. He came to Oregon State as a two-way player out of Agoura Hills, California, and pitched more the past two seasons than ever in his life.

"The main thing," Fehmel said, "it helped me get my mind straight and get my arm a break."

Fehmel can't survive when he's missing in the middle of the plate. When he lost confidence in his ability to pitch on the corners, Casey said, Fehmel struggled.

"When I looked into Bryce's eyes about a month ago," the coach said, "he was doubting himself. You just can't do that. His stuff is the same, but he really believes that he can do what he needs to do."

The Beavers believe as a unit that they're always up to the challenge. How else to explain the best team in the country playing its best game on the biggest stage?

"This is our time," said Casey about what he told the Beavers before they took the field Monday. "This is our opportunity. This is what we came here for. Let's not miss this moment."