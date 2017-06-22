Another Omaha journey ends for FSU's Mike Martin

OMAHA, Neb. -- LSU beat Florida State 7-4 on Wednesday night at the College World Series. The beat marches on for the Tigers, who must now twice before the end of this week defeat Oregon State -- a team that has lost four times in 60 games since February.

It's a compelling storyline, no doubt, but the end of the Seminoles' stay at TD Ameritrade Park may have meant something more historically significant.

Maybe this was the last run for Mike Martin in a CWS dugout. Martin is 73. He replaced Dick Howser, hired to manage the New York Yankees, at FSU in 1980 and has since won 1,944 games -- 31 victories from equaling Augie Garrido's all-time record.

Martin is set to return to coach in Tallahassee next year. He signed a two-year contract extension last June. Florida State AD Stan Wilcox wants to keep Martin as long as Martin wants to stay.

"He's definitely going to become the all-time winningest coach in college baseball history," Wilcox said Wednesday, "and we're going to celebrate him for all that he's been and done for college baseball."

But Florida State went four years without a CWS visit before this season. When it came in 2008, the drought had reached seven years.

Regardless, the man is an icon if he guides the Seminoles back to Omaha next year, in 2020 or never again. Remarkably, he has coached in 16 of these tournaments without winning a championship, a reality that Martin, 21-32 at the CWS, once allowed to help shape his identity.

No more.

"I must admit, for many years, I was Captain Ahab," Martin said in Omaha last week before the Seminoles lost 5-4 on Saturday to LSU and beat Cal State Fullerton 6-4 on Monday. "And I was trying my best to get Moby Dick, and nothing ever happened. But I can say this, you'll never be able to take away the memories. You'll never be able to take away the excitement."

On Wednesday after Quincy Nieporte and Cal Raleigh homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth, LSU freshman Zack Hess retired the Seminoles on a diet of 97-mph heat.

Martin stood quietly along the rail of the third-base dugout after Tyler Holton was called out on strikes.

His players shook hands and gathered on the grass to bow their heads. Martin grabbed his shoulder bag and thanked the Seminoles' local hosts. He spoke a few words with Wilcox and headed up the familiar, lonely tunnel to the locker room.

"I just think way, way too much is being played about him not getting to win the final game in Omaha," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "It's really a shame."

Editor's Picks Day 5 at the College World Series LSU used a five-run second inning to beat Florida State and stay alive at the College World Series.

2017 NCAA baseball tournament schedule and results The games have started in Omaha. Keep up to date with the latest at the College World Series. 1 Related

Martin was asked a few days ago to recall his first trip to Omaha as the FSU coach, and he talked of facing Terry Francona -- as an All-America outfielder at Arizona.

"I was in high school," quipped Mainieri, which isn't exactly accurate, but you get the point.

Martin is among the last of his breed. Garrido retired last year at Texas. Stanford's Mark Marquess coached his final game three weeks ago.

Miami coach Jim Morris, with more than 1,500 wins and a 1999 victory for the national title over Florida State, remains, though the Hurricanes' NCAA-record streak of 44 straight trips to the postseason ended this year.

FSU owns the longest streak now at 40. And it was in jeopardy this year. The Seminoles endured a 8-13 midseason stretch and finished 14-14 in the ACC, eighth place, their lowest finish ever.

But Martin summoned a late surge. They won the final two games of the regular season at Louisville, the league champ, and swept four games at the conference tournament to get a regional at home.

"We really believed that this was the team," Nieporte said.

Then after losing to Tennessee Tech in the opening game, FSU rolled off six straight wins to punch its ticket to Omaha for the 22nd time as a program.

"Don't know when I've ever been prouder of a baseball team," Martin said.

No other school with more than 12 appearances has failed to take home the trophy.

"It's going to happen when he least expects," Wilcox said. "We thought that might be this year, the way this team was playing."

This wasn't the year. It may never be that year for Martin. In seven of the Seminoles' past eight trips, they've lost their opening game at the CWS.

Maybe he'll return. Maybe he'll win it all. Or maybe this was it. To the college baseball community, that doesn't much matter.

"I don't know anybody who doesn't like Mike Martin," LSU's Mainieri said. "I think the world of him. He's a great person, a great coach. He's impacted a lot of young people's lives. Whether he ever wins the last game in Omaha or not should never diminish his legacy one iota, as far as I'm concerned."