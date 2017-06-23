A long foul ball by Oregon State in its CWS game against TCU should have been reviewed but wasn't. (0:36)

OMAHA, Neb. -- College World Series umpires failed to review a third-inning play Friday in which a ball hit the yellow padding beneath the left-field foul pole -- in fair territory, a call for which the NCAA says the replay system should have been used.

With Oregon State runners on first and second base and one out in the bottom of the third inning, Steven Kwan lined a pitch from LSU's Alex Lange to left field. ESPN replays clearly showed where the ball landed.

It was ruled foul by umpire Danny Collins, the crew chief positioned at third base.

Oregon State coach Pat Casey, in the third-base dugout, briefly discussed the call with Collins before play resumed. Kwan popped up. The Beavers scored one run in the inning and left the bases loaded when Lange fanned KJ Harrison.

Protocol called for the crew chief to initiate a replay review, said an NCAA spokesman on site. Video replay has been used at the CWS since 2012. It was instituted in the regular season this year.

Coaches may not challenge the call of an umpire, as in Major League Baseball, but they may ask for the crew chief to start the review process. Casey did not request a review on Kwan's hit.

LSU leads 3-1 in the seventh inning. The Tigers must beat No. 1-ranked Oregon State Friday and Saturday to advance to the CWS championship series, which begins Monday. The Beavers need one win over LSU to play for the title.