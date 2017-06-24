With the bases loaded in the sixth, Evan Skoug rips a double to the wall that scores all three runners to pad the Horned Frogs' lead. (0:52)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Let's try that again.

For the second straight year and only the fourth time since the College World Series moved to a two-bracket structure in 1988, prepare for if-necessary, winner-take-all baseball on both sides of the tournament.

LSU beat Oregon State 3-1 Friday to snap the top-ranked Beavers' 23-game winning streak, and TCU avenged its opening-round loss to Florida with a 9-2 thumping of the Gators in the nightcap at TD Ameritrade Park.

Up Saturday are LSU-Oregon State (3 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by TCU-Florida (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), with the winners to play Monday night in the first game of the championship series.

Just forget that Friday happened.

Of course, a lot went down on the seventh day of this CWS -- notably a pair of starting pitchers on the bracket favorites, previously unbeaten in Omaha, were handed their first losses of this season.

LSU ace Alex Lange, the recent first-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs, outdueled Jake Thompson, who was 14-0 entering the game. Lange fired 7⅓ innings of two-hit work for his 10th win and second elimination-game gem in three years at the CWS.

"He threw the ball where he needed to, when he needed to," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "And he's good. Man, he's real good."

The Horned Frogs then won their third elimination game in four days by knocking Jackson Kowar from the mound after five innings. Kowar, dealt his first collegiate loss in 16 decisions -- including 13 this season -- struck out 11 but could not get the offensive support he often has enjoyed as TCU used four pitchers to quiet the Gators.

Catcher Evan Skoug, the Big 12 Player of the Year, delivered a three-run double in the sixth to provide breathing room for his bullpen. The Horned Frogs scored seven runs with two outs.

"We know what it feels like in the final four and get kicked out," said Skoug, part of a team that lost two games in this semifinal round a year ago to eventual champ Coastal Carolina. "I don't want another bad day in Omaha."

Alex Lange helped LSU snap Oregon State's winning streak. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

After 10 games at this CWS, all won by the higher-seeded teams, Friday went to the underdogs. But can you really call them underdogs? LSU, seeking a seventh national title, was seeded fourth in the 64-team NCAA field; TCU, playing in Omaha for the fourth straight year, is the No. 6 seed.

What you've got Saturday, as a result, are two bouts the caliber of main-event billing.

The pitching matchups look enticing. Oregon State will go with right-hander Drew Rasmussen, drafted No. 31 overall by Tampa Bay after he returned from an elbow injury in late April. Rasmussen pitched well in relief in the Beavers' CWS opener against Cal State Fullerton but started only four games this season.

LSU counters with right-hander Caleb Gilbert, who has pitched 11 innings in relief without giving up an earned run this month. Gilbert gets the ball because season-long starter Eric Walker cannot pitch. He experienced forearm pain in the third inning of the Tigers' 13-1 loss Monday to Oregon State.

Advantage Beavers.

"We believe in ourselves," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said, "and we're still 56-5 or whatever we are."

The night game features a pitching rematch of the opener for both teams. Florida right-hander Alex Faedo gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings.

"Every single guy on our team is excited to see him again," TCU right fielder Austen Wade said.

The Gators knocked TCU's Jared Janczak for three runs in four innings Sunday and saddled the right-hander with first loss in 10 decisions this season.

Faedo was drafted at No. 18 overall by the Tigers this month; Janczak, set to start his fourth CWS game, will return to TCU as a junior next year.

Advantage Gators, though it's close, bolstered by fresh relievers Tyler Dyson and Michael Byrne.

So Oregon State and Florida, with first-rounders on the mound, still hold the inside track to Monday.

"Tomorrow should be very interesting," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

Just don't write anyone into the championship series, a lesson fully on display Friday.