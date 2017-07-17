AUSTIN, Texas -- Micaya White, who helped lead Texas to the NCAA women's volleyball final last season, will appear in court next month on a DWI charge.

According to Travis County state district court records, White is scheduled to appear Aug. 4 after being charged with driving while intoxicated by University of Texas police following a March 18 traffic stop. The Austin American-Statesman reported that White failed a field sobriety test.

The 20-year-old White, who will be a sophomore this season, is an outside hitter from Frisco, Texas, and was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season. Texas opens the season Aug. 25 against Florida.

Coach Jerritt Elliott said in a statement that the team has been aware of the situation and is addressing it internally.