The NCAA on Thursday announced a new policy that requires coaches and student-athletes to undergo training in sexual violence prevention each year.

According to the new initiative, adopted by the NCAA board of governors Tuesday, coaches and athletes must also have information about the school's policies regarding sexual violence prevention and the athletic department must show knowledge and compliance with campus policies.

A compliance report will be filed each year and made publicly available on the NCAA's website.

The board also created task forces to look at mental health, pain management, football practice methods and wearable technologies.