The NCAA's board of governors will discuss esports at its scheduled meeting in October after holding a preliminary conversation last week.

University administrators want to better understand what role the NCAA can or should play in the video gaming sports world.

The Next Level, an organization dedicated to covering the business of esports, estimated in May that 40 schools were devoting more than $4 million in scholarship money to 655 players.

A number of universities offer scholarships to esports players that can cover the full cost of tuition, room and board.

The National Association of Collegiate Esports is the governing body for more than 20 schools that offer scholarships. The group's executive director, Michael Brooks, said he would want to see major changes in the NCAA structure.

"The majority of varsity programs have been built intentionally to stay separate of the NCAA's oversight, mostly due to the restrictions of operating under the NCAA's bylaws," Brooks said. "Unless there are some pretty dramatic exceptions being considered specifically for esports, the NCAA would be unlikely to be able to absorb esports under its banner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.