NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Thomas Beckett, who has served as athletic director at Yale since 1994, announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the academic year in June.

Yale teams have won 73 Ivy League and 28 national championships during Beckett's tenure, including the 2013 men's hockey title. The school's other national titles came in crew, sailing, rowing and squash.

Beckett also has overseen a renovation of nine Yale sports venues, including the Yale Bowl and Ingalls Rink.

The school has produced 43 Olympic athletes and 337 All-Americans under Beckett's watch.

The 71-year-old is the longest-tenured athletic director in school history, serving two years longer than Delaney Kiphuth, who held the position for 22 years and retired in 1976.

Yale president Peter Salovey has appointed an advisory committee to search for a successor.