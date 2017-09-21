Nebraska has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst, the school announced Thursday. He had been the school's AD since 2012.

"Shawn has led Nebraska Athletics in many positive ways, but those efforts have not translated into on-field performance," chancellor Ronnie Green said. "Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker Athletics."

The decision comes days after the Cornhuskers football team lost to Northern Illinois -- after which Eichorst was critical of coach Mike Riley.

"While I am deeply disappointed in the decision today, I am grateful for the wonderful years that my family and I have spent at Nebraska," Eichorst said in a statement Thursday. "I am proud of how our student-athletes, coaches and staff represented this great university and state, and I am confident that the future is bright for Nebraska Athletics."