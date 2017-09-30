Auburn president Steven Leath called a report that athletic director Jay Jacobs was on his way out, "inaccurate."

A report Friday by AL.com said Leath and the board of trustees had laid out plans to end Jacobs' term as AD with the move happening after the football season.

But with recent scandals involving both the softball and men's basketball teams, that move was being accelerated according to the report.

"The report is inaccurate," Leath said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Jay Jacobs is the athletics director, and I have had no such conference call with the Board of Trustees."

A source tells ESPN that Jacobs "has told colleagues that he knows of no such attempts" to end his tenure.

In August, softball coach Clint Myers resigned after allegations from players of abuse and sexual harassment submitted in a Title IX complaint.

On Tuesday, assistant men's basketball coach Chuck Person was named as one of 10 people charged with fraud and corruption. The FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes in the NCAA, federal authorities said.

Auburn has won 12 national titles during Jacobs' time as athletic director.