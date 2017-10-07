UNLV assistant hockey coach Nick Robone has a message for all the people who helped save his life during the Las Vegas shooting. (1:29)

UNLV men's hockey assistant coach Nick Robone said the selflessness of his paramedic brother and friends saved his life amid the hail of gunfire at Sunday's tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

"I was fortunate to survive a horrific tragedy; however, I believe it's important that everyone tells their story," Robone, 28, told ESPN from his room at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Authorities say 58 people were killed and nearly 500 injured in a 10-minute barrage of bullets fired from an upper-story Mandalay Bay hotel room window into a country music festival below. The gunman killed himself before police reached him.

Robone, a Las Vegas native who is in his third year coaching with UNLV's club team, was attending the concert when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was initially tended to by his paramedic brother, Anthony, and his friends.

Robone said his brother and friends then returned to the scene and joined first responders in helping other victims.

Robone underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his chest and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I know that are many people are unsure of how they can help. I can also say there many ways to contribute financially, emotionally, or through strong compassionate empathy," Robone said. "Showing kindness to even one person affected can change their life."

Following the shooting, teams and athletes throughout the sports world have expressed their sympathy and shock over the tragedy. UNLV's football team is planning a pregame tribute to honor victims and first responders before Saturday's game against San Diego State.

Robone's own team hosted Utah on Friday night. The Rebels, who won 8-0, were seeking a sense of normalcy, but reminders of the shooting and its victims were everywhere. Members of the fire department and an honor guard were on hand, and "10-1" (the date of the shooting) and "0:58" (the number of victims) were posted on the scoreboard pregame. Fans penned messages to Robone.

"There were heroes everywhere that night; not all of them wore badges or uniforms. Common citizens bonded together to help one another during the city's darkest hour," Robone said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.