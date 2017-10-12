The NCAA infractions committee panel handling North Carolina's multiyear academic case plans to release its ruling Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

The ruling comes roughly eight weeks after UNC appeared before the panel in August in Nashville, Tennessee, for a two-day hearing. The school faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control.

The oft-delayed case is focused on years of irregular courses in a department requiring a research paper or two. Those courses typically offered high grades and featured significant athlete enrollments.

In mid-August, UNC chancellor Carol Folt, athletic director Bubba Cunningham, men's basketball coach Roy Williams and women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell attended both hearing days before the infractions committee panel. Football coach Larry Fedora, who wasn't at North Carolina at the time in question, attended the first day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.