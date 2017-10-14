Hours after a school spokesperson said that Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson had been placed on leave, the university said that he is not on leave and is performing his full duties.

The confusion comes after MASNsports.com reported Anderson is out as athletic director and would remain on administrative leave with pay through August 2018. The website reported that Maryland president Wallace Loh was upset when Anderson pursued the athletic director vacancy at California, where he served as an assistant AD from 1997 to 2002.

Anderson served as Army's athletic director from 2004 to 2010 before coming to Maryland. He oversaw Maryland's entrance into the Big Ten Conference in 2014.