          The best eats from Saturday's Red River Showdown

          4:33 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Everything is bigger in Texas, and fried food is king at the State Fair of Texas, which annually serves as the backdrop to the heated "Red River Showdown" between archrivals Texas and Oklahoma.

          The fair has seen fried beer, butter, cheesecake and more. This year's best new foods include fried chicken noodle soup, fried Froot Loops, pinot noir popcorn and the funnel cake queso bacon burger.

          Just your standard double stuffed fried Oreo cookies

          Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

          They say everything tastes better fried

          Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

          The tamale donut at the State Fair of Texas

          Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

          The food wins prizes for most creative, best sweet, best savory and best taste.

          -- Brendan C. Hall

