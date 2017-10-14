The best eats from Saturday's Red River Showdown

Everything is bigger in Texas, and fried food is king at the State Fair of Texas, which annually serves as the backdrop to the heated "Red River Showdown" between archrivals Texas and Oklahoma.

The fair has seen fried beer, butter, cheesecake and more. This year's best new foods include fried chicken noodle soup, fried Froot Loops, pinot noir popcorn and the funnel cake queso bacon burger.

Oreo Beer at the State Fair of Texas (📷 by @DjNIXXIN) pic.twitter.com/D6m59OZ7L9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 11, 2017

At State Fair Of Texas: Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks, 3 for $9 (📷 by @SNLoopz) pic.twitter.com/Cge0Fk9mfO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 9, 2017

Annual tradition after our Friday afternoon pre-game meetings, it's time for my "Taste of Texas State Fair". Here are my favorites #Sooners pic.twitter.com/7CkKB5uBZ6 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) October 14, 2017

Next up on the Dallas food tour: fried guacamole at the Texas State Fair. pic.twitter.com/BZBx6FolaV — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) October 14, 2017

The State Fair of Texas: A Culinary Odyssey (3) pic.twitter.com/PBYqiTgq0Q — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) October 14, 2017

Just your standard double stuffed fried Oreo cookies Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

They say everything tastes better fried Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

The tamale donut at the State Fair of Texas Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

The food wins prizes for most creative, best sweet, best savory and best taste.

-- Brendan C. Hall