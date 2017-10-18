The Louisville athletic board has voted to terminate the contract of athletic director Tom Jurich.

The board voted 10-3 on Wednesday in favor of termination in the wake of a recruiting scandal that has rocked college basketball. The board voted unanimously Monday to fire coach Rick Pitino.

The FBI announced last month that 10 men -- including four assistant coaches from across the nation and top Adidas executive James Gatto -- were charged with crimes relating to an investigation. Louisville was not explicitly named in court documents, but interim president Greg Postel confirmed that the school was part of the probe.

Tom Jurich follows Rick Pitino out of Louisville after the athletic board voted to terminate their contracts. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The allegations against Louisville include payments of $100,000 to the family of an unnamed player. The player is believed to be five-star freshman Brian Bowen, who committed to Louisville in early June. Bowen was suspended indefinitely shortly after the FBI news broke.

Jurich, who was hired in 1997, has been on administrative leave while awaiting his fate.