University of Georgia deputy athletic director Carla Williams will be named athletic director at the University of Virginia, the Charlottesville (Va.) Daily Press reported Saturday.

Williams, a Georgia alumna and a former professional basketball player, will be the first African-American female AD among the 64 Power 5 conference schools.

Williams will succeed Craig Littlepage, who is retiring. Littlepage was the first African-American athletic director in the ACC upon his 2001 hiring.