KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he's unsure if the NCAA is capable of adequately governing college athletics in the wake of the bribery scandal and investigation by the federal government into basketball.

"I think that remains to be seen," Bowlsby said Tuesday at the league's media day for men's basketball. "The challenge for the NCAA is that it doesn't have the same tools at its disposal that federal government does, so it's probably unrealistic to think that it can get the same results."

The FBI on Sept. 26 arrested assistant coaches at Arizona, USC, Auburn and Oklahoma among 10 people charged with fraud and corruption. Its probe has focused on large payments to steer NBA-bound prospects toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies.

Bob Bowlsby doesn't know if the NCAA can govern itself when it comes to athletes being professionalized. LM Otero/AP Photo

Bowlsby said he's encouraged by the creation this month of the Commission on College Basketball, an NCAA-led group directed by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to reform and cleanse the sport. The commission includes NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Despite his concerns about the current governance model, Bowlsby said he believes "we will have made a big mistake if we depart from the student-athlete model."

The commissioner said he's long thought that men's college basketball combines the best and worst parts of college athletics -- from outstanding competition and fan support to "high-risk academic people and high-risk social people and lots of third parties that are involved."

"If you're a top 200 [prospect] in college basketball," Bowlsby said, "at a purely letter-of the-law basis, you're likely to have been professionalized some time during the process leading up to your recruitment in college through the benefits you've received in those kinds of things."

For now, he said, schools and conferences must simply wait for the next developments in the investigation.

"This is going to be around for a while," Bowlsby said, "and we're likely to be in the same situation that we're in now -- and that is that we don't know very much information, aren't going to get heads up before things happen.

"And as a result of that, it's a period of some discomfort."

Bowlsby said he's confident in the ability of administrators and coaches at Big 12 schools to follow the rules and understand compliance guidelines.

In his role of chair of the Division I Football Oversight Committee, a subsidiary of the NCAA, Bowlsby said he's concerned that aspects of the basketball scandal could impact football.

"There are some problems that are baked in that are perhaps a little more prevalent, because of its structure, in college basketball," Bowlsby said, "but I think you don't have to have too vivid of an imagination to see this showing up in other sports."