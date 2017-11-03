Jay Jacobs will step down as Auburn's athletic director by June 1, he announced Friday.

"The last several months have been a particularly difficult time," Jacobs wrote in a statement. "Across several sports, a series of controversies have arisen. They have begun to take their toll and have raised questions about why Auburn must endure such problems. As I have always done, I have worked my hardest and best to do what is right for Auburn.

"I believe in Auburn and will fight for Auburn. But as I consider the future and what is best for Auburn, I have prayerfully decided the time has come for me to step aside. Sometimes a new direction and new leadership are helpful in moving beyond current problems."

The school announced that Jacobs could step down earlier if his successor is in place.

Jacobs has been at the post since 2004. He worked for the athletic department in various capacities for more than 20 years before becoming the athletic director.

He has come under fire recently in light of a Title IX investigation into the softball program and the arrest of men's basketball assistant coach Chuck Person in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.