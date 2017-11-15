Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long has been fired, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

A formal announcement is expected later Wednesday.

The school's dismissal of Long likely signals football coach Bret Bielema is on his way out, too. Long hired Bielema from Wisconsin in December 2012, a move praised at the time because Bielema had won three consecutive Big Ten championships. But Bielema is just 29-32 as Razorbacks coach, and the team is 4-6 this season.

Jeff Long's ouster as Arkansas' athletic director makes it likely that football coach Bret Bielema is on his way out as well. AP Photo/Samantha Baker

Long has served as Arkansas' athletic director since 2008 and was the first chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He still serves on the committee. Long had previously been athletic director at Pitt and held the same post at Eastern Kentucky.

KARK television first reported Long's dismissal.

Bielema is under contract through the 2020 season and would be owed a buyout of approximately $15 million, sources said, if he's fired without cause.