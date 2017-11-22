FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas has announced a seven-person search committee that includes LPGA golfer Stacy Lewis to aid Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in the school's pursuit of a new athletic director.

Steinmetz fired Jeff Long last week after nearly 10 years at the school, saying he had lost the support of influential members of the school's fan base and leadership. Julie Cromer Peoples was named the interim athletic director and assisted Steinmetz in choosing the committee.

The committee includes Lewis, who played collegiately at Arkansas, along with Lance Harter, the school's women's track coach. Also on the committee are: Ben Hyneman, chairman of the Board of Trustees; Gerald Jordan, faculty athletics representative and professor; Peter MacKeith, dean of architecture; Rick Massey, Razorback Foundation board member and Bill Montgomery, former Razorbacks football player.

Arkansas (4-7, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) closes out its football season on Friday by hosting Missouri (6-5, 3-4).