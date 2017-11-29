East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo has resigned, a source told ESPN.

Lebo, 51, has been the head coach at ECU for the past seven-plus seasons and leaves with a 116-122 mark with the Pirates. In four head coaching stops that has spanned 19 seasons - at Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, Auburn and ECU - he has yet to go to the NCAA tournament.

Lebo played at North Carolina for Dean Smith from 1985 to 1989. He began his coaching career a year later as an assistant at East Tennessee State. His first head job was at Tennessee Tech in 1988, where he was 75-43 in four seasons. He was 40-20 in two seasons (2002-04) at Chattanooga before taking over at Auburn, where he was 96-93 in six seasons.

Lebo spent his first four years at ECU coaching in C-USA before the program moved to the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates started this season 2-4 and are coming off a loss Sunday to NC A&T.