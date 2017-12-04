        <
        >

          East Mississippi tops Arizona Western to win NJCAA national championship

          11:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PERKINSTON, Miss. -- Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and East Mississippi outlasted Arizona Western 31-28 on Sunday in the Mississippi Bowl to win the National Junior College Athletic Association title.

          The Lions (11-1) won their fourth title since 2011.

          Arizona Western (9-1) pulled within three with Bryce Perkins' touchdown pass to Dominick Anderson with 1:54 left. East Mississippi recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

          East Mississippi's Ty Williams scored on a 49-yard interception return in the first quarter. Greg Bell ran for 123 yards and a third-quarter touchdown

          Perkins threw for 139 yards and ran for 104.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.