Arkansas is hiring Houston's Hunter Yurachek as its next athletic director, according to a source.

Yurachek has been Houston's athletic director since April 2015, when he was promoted from within the department to replace Mack Rhoades. Yurachek also served as athletic director at Coastal Carolina.

Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, whom Arkansas fired last month. Arkansas also is looking for a new football coach after firing Bret Bielema after the season. Yurachek signed a five-year contract with Houston in January and was earning $450,000 at the school.