Longtime coach Len Ceglarski, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, has died at age 91, Boston College announced Saturday.

Ceglarski is the NCAA's ninth all-time winningest coach with a record of 673-339-38 compiled over 34 seasons.

Len Ceglarski (center) along with two other legendary coaches, Jack Parker (to his right) and Bill Cleary (on his left) in 2015 with Providence College's FOrward Ross Mauermann and Boston University's Matt Grzelcyk. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Ceglarski spent his first 14 seasons coaching Clarkson, leading the Golden Knights to a 254-97-10 record that included four NCAA tournament berths and three title games.

He moved to his alma mater, Boston College, in 1972.

Ceglarski took the Eagles to eight NCAA Frozen Fours and four championship games while compiling a 419-272-27 record.

He won the Spencer Penrose Award three times as the nation's top college coach.

As a player, Ceglarski was a member of BC's 1949 NCAA championship team. He was also a member of the 1952 United States silver medal team.

For his service to hockey in the United States, Ceglarski won the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1990.