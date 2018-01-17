Florida Atlantic athletic director Pat Chun is set to be named the new athletic director at Washington State, sources told ESPN.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT Wednesday to officially introduce Chun, who has been the athletic director at FAU since 2012.

Before heading to FAU, Chun spent 15 years at Ohio State, his alma mater, where he served in a variety of roles within the athletic department and rose to the executive associate athletics director for external relations.

Chun will be the first Asian-American athletic director at a Power 5 school, according to a spokesperson for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Notably, Chun was responsible for hiring Lane Kiffin as the football coach at FAU, which went 11-3 this past season. Kiffin recently agreed to a 10-year contract extension.

"Pat did a great job," Kiffin said Tuesday night. "Gave us great support, allowing us to get some big-name assistant coaches, and obviously, that helps.

"Pat has great vision for what he wanted to do with this football program. That's what really impressed me in the interview process. Pat really had a vision for how to build a top-25, championship program."

Kiffin said he has been in communication with WSU coach Mike Leach in the past week about Chun.

Asked how he thought Leach and Chun would get along, Kiffin let out a quick laugh, then said: "Probably if you could create the two most opposite people in the world, you might have them together right now. I told Mike Pat has been great."

Chun will replace Bill Moos, who left WSU in October to take the same role at Nebraska.