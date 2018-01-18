Auburn is expected to name Allen Greene its new athletic director, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Greene, 40, has been serving in the same role at the University of Buffalo since 2015. If his hiring is approved by the Auburn Board of Trustees, he will replace Jay Jacobs, who announced in November that he would step down in June or earlier if a successor was found.

Greene worked at the University of Mississippi before leaving for Buffalo in 2012. According to Buffalo's athletics website, Greene was a three-year starter for Notre Dame's baseball team before being drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round. He played three seasons in the Yankees' minor league system.

According to Al.com, he will be the third African-American athletic director in SEC history.

The hiring was first reported by Auburn UnderCover.