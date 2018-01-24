The NCAA has formally begun an investigation into Michigan State's handling of the Larry Nassar case.

"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the NCAA said in a statement released Tuesday night. "We will have no further comment at this time."

A university spokesman said the school is reviewing the letter before responding it.

Michigan State employed Nassar, the disgraced doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by the Spartans and USA Gymnastics, including some at his office at the Lansing, Michigan-based school.

"The NCAA has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations," Donald M. Remy, the NCAA's chief legal officer, told the Times on Tuesday.

Nassar is set to be sentenced Wednesday, the conclusion of a week-plus hearing in which more than 150 women and girls have confronted him in court or had a statement read on their behalf. Under a plea deal, he faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars, although the actual punishment could be much longer. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Some of his accusers have criticized Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for not doing enough to stop Nassar, and there have been repeated calls for university president Lou Anna Simon to resign.

Asked about the Nassar case last week in Indianapolis, NCAA president Mark Emmert said he didn't have enough information to make a public opinion.

"I don't have enough information [on] the details of what transpired at the school right now," Emmert told reporters. "That's obviously something that the university itself is looking deeply into. You hear that testimony -- it just breaks your heart when you look at it, but I can't offer an opinion at this time. It's clearly very, very disturbing, and I know the leadership there is equally shaken by it."

Nassar was allowed to work at the university while police were conducting a 19-month investigation on him. Michigan State suspended him from treating patients at the school's sports medicine facility Aug. 30, 2016. He was fired on Sept. 20.