Larry Nassar gives a statement to the court and his victims at his sentencing in Michigan. A judge gave Nassar 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls and women under his care. (1:07)

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation Wednesday, the same day that former MSU doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years for criminal sexual conduct involving more than 100 girls and women over more than two decades.

Nassar committed the abuse when he was supposed to be treating the girls and women for injuries in a sports clinic on Michigan State's campus. Many of the women who spoke at a sentencing hearing for Nasser in the past week blamed the university for missing opportunities to stop his abuse earlier.

In a letter on the university's website announcing her resignation, Simon said: "The last year and a half has been very difficult for the victims of Larry Nassar, for the university community and for me personally. To the survivors, I can never say enough that I am so sorry that a trusted, renowned physician was really such an evil, evil person who inflicted such harm under the guise of medical treatment. ...

"As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger. Throughout my career, I have worked very hard to put Team MSU first. I have tried to make it not about me. ... Therefore, I am tendering my resignation as president."

Simon had spent her entire career -- from the mid-1970s on -- at the university.

Editor's Picks Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years for abuse Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting athletes under his care. More than 150 people read impact statements at his sentencing over the past week.

USOC calls for all USAG directors to resign The CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee announced an investigation amid Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of gymnasts and called on all USA Gymnastics directors to resign as part of a four-step process to address the aftermath of the scandal.

Hear Nassar's victims in their own words More than 150 victims and advocates spoke during the sentencing phase of Larry Nassar's criminal sexual conduct trial, and their words and stories need to be heard. 2 Related

The chairman of the Michigan State Board of Trustees, Brian Breslin, said in the same online announcement, "President Simon has offered her resignation to the Board of Trustees, and we will accept it. We agree with Dr. Simon that it is now time for change. ... We will be working through the details of transition with President Simon through the rest of the week and will announce them as soon as we can."

Two of Michigan State's eight governing board members had called on Simon to resign. Trustee Dianne Byrum released a statement Wednesday evening saying she supported Simon's immediate resignation.

The board of trustees met Friday for five hours before giving Simon a public vote of confidence, but fractures among its members became public a day later. Trustee Mitch Lyons said Saturday night that he thought Simon needed to step down because the public's trust in her leadership was irreparably damaged.

Michigan's state House of Representatives called on Simon to resign in a resolution passed Wednesday afternoon.

The board of trustees met Wednesday to discuss ongoing litigation in civil suits related to the Nassar case that list the university as a co-defendant.

Simon's resignation was welcomed in the Legislature, where pressure had been building for her to step down or be ousted by the university's board of trustees.

Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., a Democrat from East Lansing, where the campus is located, called it "an important step in moving the university forward."

"We need to create a culture at Michigan State where survivors are listened to and believed," Hertel said. "I don't think that's happened -- not just in this case. I don't think anyone could say that Lou Anna Simon hasn't had great accomplishments. But I think in this case, her actions did not meet the leadership that we need at Michigan State."

On Tuesday, former U.S. national champion gymnast Mattie Larson called on Speaker Paul Ryan to push through a proposed law that would stiffen mandatory reporter laws for U.S. amateur athletics organizations. Her plea prompted a response from Ryan's office on Wednesday.

"This past June the House of Representatives passed the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act, a bill introduced by Rep Susan Brooks. Later the Senate passed its own version," said Jenna Sakwa, a spokeswoman for Ryan. "Right now we are working to reconcile the two different bills into final legislation, and the House could vote on that as early as next week."