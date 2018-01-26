Missouri has dismissed longtime softball coach Ehren Earleywine just two weeks before the start of the regular season.

The dismissal ends Earleywine's turbulent 11 seasons in charge of the program, a tenure during which the Tigers enjoyed consistent success on the field in the Big 12 and the SEC but also encountered controversy as to his coaching style.

In a statement released by the school, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk cited concerns about Earleywine's stewardship.

"We do not take action of this magnitude without careful thought and consideration," Sterk said. "However, we have lost confidence in Coach Earleywine's leadership to foster the type of healthy environment we expect for our student-athletes, and as a result, believe it is in the program's best interest to make a change at this time."

The coach's contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

Earleywine previously said he was nearly dismissed by former athletic director Mack Rhoades in 2016, when the school began an investigation centered on complaints from players of verbal abuse. A four-month investigation, which came to light when some Missouri players protested in support of the coach during the 2016 season, found no Title IX violations, and the school retained Earleywine entering the 2016-17 academic year. He said at the time that he had voluntarily entered counseling in an effort to improve his communication with players.

He was also reprimanded by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in 2015 for "questionable comments and actions," including disparaging comments in an email exchange with Missouri State coach Holly Hesse that were made public.

A Jefferson City, Missouri, native and former college baseball player who also played fast-pitch softball with the U.S. men's national team, Earleywine fielded teams that were almost always successful.

After three seasons as Georgia Tech coach, Earleywine in 2007 took over a Missouri program that had a strong softball history, including three appearances in the Women's College World Series, but which had missed the NCAA tournament in four of the preceding seven seasons. Missouri went 40-24 in his first season and made the first of three consecutive World Series appearances two years later.

The program never missed the NCAA tournament in his 11 seasons, during which he compiled a 482-182 record.

The school did not immediately announce an interim coach. Missouri's season begins Feb. 8 with a tournament in Tempe, Arizona. The preseason poll of SEC coaches placed Missouri 11th among the conference's 13 softball-playing schools.

Earleywine is the third high-profile softball coach to leave a job amid controversy since the end of last season. Auburn coach Clint Myers resigned in August amid allegations of misconduct by his son, assistant coach Corey Myers. Louisiana-Lafayette dismissed coach Michael Lotief in November after what the school said were complaints from players and staff. Lotief countered that the dismissal was retaliation for his advocacy of the program and gender equality.