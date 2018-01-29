Stanford and the woman who was sexually assaulted by former university swimmer Brock Turner are no longer collaborating on an attempt to turn the site of her assault into a garden area, the school confirmed Monday.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor who has represented the woman in negotiations with the university, told The Chronicle for Higher Education that the woman left the project over differences on what quote from her victim impact statement would be used on a plaque at the site.

According to Dauber, Stanford rejected at least two quotes from the woman's letter and suggested three others, including one that said "I'm right here, I'm okay, everything's okay, I'm right here."

The sides could not agree to a statement, and the woman has left the project.

The woman was sexually assaulted by Turner in January 2015 outside a fraternity party. The woman and Stanford had been working together to add lighting to the area and install the garden area.

Turner served three months in a California jail in 2016 after he was convicted of sexual assault. The sentence led to a public outcry by many who believed he was given preferential treatment and too light of a sentence. A campaign to recall the judge was launched in the wake of the sentencing.

Turner filed to appeal his conviction in December.