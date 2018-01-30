LANSING, Mich. -- A high-ranking Michigan State University official involved in the board of trustees' plan says former Gov. John Engler will be named interim president.

A source confirmed to ESPN, based on the first report by The Associated Press, that the board will vote to hire Engler on Wednesday amid the fallout over sexual assaults committed by former school sports doctor Larry Nassar. The official who made the report spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly announced.

President Lou Anna Simon resigned last week, and the board named Bill Beekman as acting president.

Rachael Denhollander, the first person to come forward as a Nassar victim in the fall of 2016, criticized the Engler hiring in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Engler, a Michigan State graduate, served as Michigan's Republican governor from 1990 through 2002. He will lead the school as it confronts civil lawsuits from more than 100 women and girls, and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investor Service is reviewing Michigan State's credit rating for a possible downgrade amid fallout from the Nassar case, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The school is currently rated with an Aa1 rating, the second-highest possible rating.

The rating affects the university's ability to borrow money through bonds and the interest rates it gets.