NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Victoria Chun has been named athletic director at Yale, the first woman to be appointed to the position at the university.

Chun, 49, was AD at Colgate. She replaces Tom Beckett, who is retiring from his 24-year tenure at the end of the academic year.

Chun, a former Colgate volleyball player, says her focus at Yale will be expanding a winning culture that is grounded in strong academics.

Yale president Peter Salovey noted that the average grade point average of Colgate's athletes rose to surpass that of the overall student body during Chun's six-year tenure as athletic director.

Chun -- whose official position is Yale's director of athletics, physical education and recreation -- will oversee 35 varsity teams as well as intramural and club sports, and the school's athletic facilities.