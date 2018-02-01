A victim of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has accepted a public apology from a police department near Lansing, Michigan, nearly 14 years after officers took a complaint from her but didn't seek criminal charges.

Editor's Picks Lawyer doubts number of Nassar assaults Shannon Smith, the defense attorney for Larry Nassar, told WWJ Newsradio on Thursday that she doesn't believe her client is capable of sexually assaulting all of the women who have accused him of doing so.

MSU students vent anger at board meeting A Michigan State board of trustees meeting was interrupted by students, who used the meeting to vent frustration about the board's unanimous decision to pick former Michigan Gov. John Engler as interim president. 1 Related

Brianne Randall-Gay says the remorse by Meridian Township police eases her pain but doesn't erase it.

Township officials held a news conference Thursday. Randall-Gay participated by video from Washington state.

In 2004, Randall-Gay was 17 years old when she visited Nassar for a back problem. She told police that he molested her with his hands. The case was closed after Nassar told police that he had performed a legitimate procedure.

The township says an outside expert should have been consulted. Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting others.