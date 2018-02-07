HARTFORD, Conn. -- Charlotte Veitner, the all-time leading scorer on University of Connecticut's women's field hockey team, was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing $34 worth of makeup.

According to the Hartford Courant, Veitner, 22, was arrested at the campus bookstore after staff told police that she tried to conceal cosmetic items inside a bag.

Veitner has been charged with larceny and released on $1,500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14.

The senior was the nation's leading scorer in women's field hockey last season with 34 goals. Two of her goals helped lift the team to its fifth national field hockey title in November.

A spokesman for UConn's athletics department says the university is aware of the arrest and has no further comment.